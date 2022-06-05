Brokerages Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of DYN opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

