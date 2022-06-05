Brokerages Expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings. Enovix posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,150 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 1,257,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.90. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

