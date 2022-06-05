Brokerages Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $37.11. 2,238,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,067. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

