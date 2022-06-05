Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.54 Million

Analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will announce $58.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.41 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $40.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $254.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.40 million to $274.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $315.89 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $339.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMIA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 2,771,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

