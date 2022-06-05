Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.95. 1,548,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 82.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 140.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,907,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

