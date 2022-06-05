Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PAR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

