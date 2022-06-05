Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Telos posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

TLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 693,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,177. Telos has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telos by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

