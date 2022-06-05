Brokerages Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

VVNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,448. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 689.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 305.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 43.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

