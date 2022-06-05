Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.91. Walmart reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

