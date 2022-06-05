Brokerages Set Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target at $112.00

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $157,630 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $3,782,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

