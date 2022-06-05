Brokerages Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price at $189.19

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.26. The company had a trading volume of 195,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $109.53 and a 52 week high of $276.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.