Brokerages Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target at $18.60

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $25,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,315.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,660.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,270 shares of company stock worth $687,042.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOMR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 32,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,338. The firm has a market cap of $366.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.59. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.73%.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

