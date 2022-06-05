Brokerages Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) PT at $12.67

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CECE shares. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CECE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 122,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,015. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

