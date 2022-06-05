Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Price Target at GBX 415.63

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.63 ($5.26).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRST. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.52) to GBX 415 ($5.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.19) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($3.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LON:CRST traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 262.40 ($3.32). 251,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,184. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 229.40 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($5.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £674.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.97.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

