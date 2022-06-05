Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $128.10

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $60.84. 1,490,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,317. Crocs has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,242 shares of company stock worth $1,496,887 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

