Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 1,765,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

