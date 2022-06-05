Brokerages Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Target Price at $136.86

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.85. 102,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

