Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Price Target at $55.71

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 719,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

