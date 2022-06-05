Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Target Price at $95.83

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

H traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 804,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,377. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.74. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $911,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

