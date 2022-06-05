Brokerages Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target at $11.84

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.84.

MTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,669,077.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at $101,267,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,594,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,839,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

