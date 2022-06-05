Brokerages Set Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Target Price at $16.57

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

NVTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NVTS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 773,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,272. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $23,502,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $18,307,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

