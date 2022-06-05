Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $84.50

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,209. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.