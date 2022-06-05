Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Target Price at $153.29

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMXXF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock remained flat at $$111.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.