Brokerages Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target at $125.83

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.83.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

