Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $37.14

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several analysts have commented on YELP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $29.92. 552,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

