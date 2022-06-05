Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$43.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.46.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.09. 107,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$39.24 and a one year high of C$52.98. The stock has a market cap of C$12.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -190.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

