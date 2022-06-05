Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,174 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.90% of Burlington Stores worth $370,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

BURL opened at $170.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.42. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.