Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $172.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while. Also, inflationary pressures with higher supply-chain costs and elevated freight expenses are concerning. These factors have been hurting the company’s performance for a while. Burlington Stores reported lower-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2022. Both the top and the bottom line compared unfavorably with the respective prior fiscal year’s quarterly tallies. Quarterly performance was mainly hurt by lower inventory levels and weak sales, including comp trends in May similar to April. Margins were also soft in the quarter. However, the company’s smooth execution of the 2.0 initiative, focused on marketing, merchandising, and store prototype, appears encouraging.”

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.75.

BURL opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.