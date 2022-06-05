Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.75.
Shares of BURL stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $170.87. The company had a trading volume of 790,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.21 and its 200 day moving average is $224.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
