Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $170.87. The company had a trading volume of 790,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.21 and its 200 day moving average is $224.42.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

