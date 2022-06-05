C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $28.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered C3.ai from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after buying an additional 140,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

