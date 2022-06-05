Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,455 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.26% of Caesars Entertainment worth $451,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $10,288,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 365,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

