Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 114,588 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 475.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,107.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $356.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.97 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.69 and its 200 day moving average is $443.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

