Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $10.58 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,271 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 171.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 98,091 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 383,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.