Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $11.60 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

NYSE MCK opened at $316.38 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

