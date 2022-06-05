Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $11.93 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 366,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

