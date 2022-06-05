Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $12.88 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,084,757 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

