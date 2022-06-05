Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 296,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

