Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 183.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.46 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.43.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

