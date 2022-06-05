Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $18.42 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 251.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,018 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,183,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,052,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $110.28 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

