Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $129.68 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

