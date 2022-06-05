Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $174.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

