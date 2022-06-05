Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 4,600 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in AMETEK by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,779,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.