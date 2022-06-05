Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 5,800 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $332.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.34.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

