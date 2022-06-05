Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,434,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.
Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
