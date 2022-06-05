Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 240,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

