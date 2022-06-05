Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 983.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $480.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $497.49 and a 200-day moving average of $591.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

