Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $90,341,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after buying an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American International Group by 3,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after buying an additional 583,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.