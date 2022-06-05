Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 18,600 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

