Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,400 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

HST opened at $20.56 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

