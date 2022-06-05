Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 6,600 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of VeriSign worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $177.70 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.31.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,098. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

